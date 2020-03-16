Whatever Happened to? Susan Ramsett

"Well, I spent one of the best decades of my life in Wausau, from 2001 to 2011," says Susan Ramsett.

So, how do you define one of the best decades of your life? Well, start with getting back into the TV news business after some time away and you move up the work ladder.

"I started there as the 6 and 10 anchor alongside you, Jeff Thelen. and then became the News Director."

Sue first punched in at NewsChannel 7 in early September of 2001, less than 2-weeks before the 9/11 attacks, "for me having been out of the industry for a couple of years and getting back in it was really baptism by fire."

Along with keeping people up to date on the the local impact of 9/11, Sue was the driving force behind a telethon to raise money for the families of the attack victims and first responders. She says she thinks it helped calm fears and remembers the effort fondly to this day.

Sue was also instrumental in getting Buddy Check 7 off the ground. The segment that still features inspiring stories of breast cancer survivors and acts as a reminder to to self exams.

"Breast cancer survivors are some of the coolest, most amazing and courageous people in the world," says Sue. She says some of the survivors she met doing that segment are still friends to this day.

Along with those friends, she also met the most important personal connection in her life, then added another, "shortly after moving to Wausau I met my husband Chris and we were married shortly afterward. A few years later we had our son Arthur, bought our first home there and made lots of friends and still have a lot of family there so, certainly have lots of great personal memories from our time in Wausau."

After Wausau, Sue went to work as the news director at our sister station in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she eventually became general manager. Now, she's in Davenport, Iowa at another station in our company as the VP and GM.

Two other important notes about Sue: Her son Arthur was diagnosed with autism while they still lived here. She says all the caring experts in our area who told them he was going to be okay were absolutely correct. He's 14-now and continues to develop and do well in school.

Professionally, she's involved in something called the Powershift Project. It's an initiative to improve workplace integrity. Meaning work places free of harassment, discrimination and incivility.