Whatever Happened to?: Karyn Odway

It was the end of one era at NewsChannel 7 and the start of another.

One anchor was there to help with the transition, Karyn Odway.

She sat at the anchor desk from 1990 through 1997. Karyn also put on the reporter's hat and was the assistant news director. More than 20-years later, her time in NorthCentral Wisconsin still brings up nice memories.

"It was a very special time in my career and I'm very thankful for it," says Karyn.

She was among the last crop of hires made my Mark Zelich, "Z" before he retired, "to work for a legend like Mark Zelich, really you can't replace that kind of experience in your career."

Karyn also worked with legendary weather man Howard Gernetzke, whom she says was a kind, gentle spirit.

Karyn became assistant news director when former anchor and news director Glen Moberg was hired to take over for Mark Zelich.

"Yea, it was just a fresh time in the newsroom to kinda rework things and reinvent ourselves as a news operation. Again, another exciting time to be part of that," says Karyn.

Karyn says a tornado that hit Waushara county is still sticks out all these years later, along with going to Hollywood to do a series about shows on WSAW TV.

Another moment that's close to her heart was interviewing her brother as he took part in the Special Olympics Wisconsin Winter Games, "he was a skier, a cross country skier and he came up and it was such ah, again a special time to able to interview him during a live shot so from a family perspective that was a pretty special moment."

After NewsChannel 7, Karyn worked in TV for 5-more years at stations in Green Bay and Madison. These days she runs a public relations consulting company, Cyanpoint mostly out of her home in downtown Chicago.

Karyn also says it was during her time in Wausau she had a profound awakening in her faith, which is still very important to her today.