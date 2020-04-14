What you need to know about the coronavirus relief checks

You may want to check your bank account Wednesday.

Two new tools could help you receive your check and track its location (WSAW Photo).

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he believes more than 80 million Americans will receive their coronavirus relief checks by then. Most people should receive it in their bank account within the next week, unless your check is being mailed.

The checks are coming through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Most Americans don’t have to do anything to receive the money. The Internal Revenue Service will deposit the money in your account based on the information you give them when you pay taxes.

Newschannel 7 investigated the answers to several questions you asked.

Who qualifies to receive the relief check?

Americans making $75,000 or less. Married couples making less than $150,000 who file taxes together, and people who receive social security.

What will you receive?

Individuals will receive $1,200, married couples will receive $2,400, and 500 dollars for kids under 17. The money is not taxable, meaning you will get the full lump sum, and it won't count against you when you file your 2020 taxes.

Senator Tammy Baldwin recently explained the purpose of the checks.

"The direct payments are really emergency funds, for people who have an interruption in their pay, but still have to pay their rent or a mortgage," she said.

Some people won’t get relief money, like couples making more than $198,000. The Treasury Offset Program (TOP), which collects debt, will take that money if you owe child support, but those who owe other debt, like student loans, will still get money.

Two new tools may be able to make things clearer.

A new website for people who don’t usually file taxes lets you enter payment info to receive your check. Click here for more information.

The IRS also announced a “get my payment” web portal, which will roll out by April 17th and will tell you the status of the money hitting your bank account. That website will be available here.

It’s also important to be aware of scams. You won’t ever have to pay the money back. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin also says it should all be done electronically, and you shouldn't have to read any sensitive information over the phone or in person.