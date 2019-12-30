What to know when the city declares a snow emergency

The City of Wausau declared a snow emergency effective from 4 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, meaning street parking is prohibited so the city can clear the snow.

Wausau declares a snow emergency effective 4 p.m. Monday, December 30 (WSAW Photo).

"The department of public works will let us know if there is a vehicle in the street that needs to be cited or moved," said Jillian Kurtzhals, Patrol Lieutenant at the Wausau Police Department.

Anyone parked there will receive a citation.

"If they do park on the street, they'll be issued a 100 dollar citation. Our intentions are not to cite anybody, we would hope that everybody follows the snow emergency and abides by that and does not park in the street," she said.

A snow emergency in the City of Wausau is issued when the mayor's office and public works determine it will be harder for plow drivers to see and maneuver during a snowstorm.

"Visibility becomes an issue, so just having those cars off the street significantly helps us with time," said Eric Lindman, Director of Public Works and Utilities.

Otherwise, plows could end up damaging those cars.

"Not only are they hitting them, or potentially being able to hit them, they've got to make sure they pull far enough away so they don't push that snow into the car and damage the car," he said.

The city does not have a backup crew of plow drivers, meaning drivers could work 14 to 16 hours before public works needs to send them home. Usually, they will need most of the night to get through their routes.

Even when a snowstorm does not rise to the level of snow emergency, city law requires residents to clear garbage bins of snow and shovel the sidewalk if they have one.

"You're responsible for having that cleared within 24 hours from the end of the snow event," he said.

If your sidewalk is not cleared in that time the city will issue you a notice to clear it. They've already issued 68 notices since November 1 after 90 inspections triggered by complaints.

"And if they don't, the city will come in and clear it and bill those abutting residents for the cost of that," he said.

City law also prohibits residents from dumping snow on any public streets or alleys. Any snow removed from a public sidewalk can be shoveled into the street.

A snow emergency will also go into effect in Wisconsin Rapids at 10 p.m. Monday night until 1 p.m. Tuesday.