What to know about absentee voting for April 7

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding voters of the rules when it comes to voting absentee.

Per US Supreme Court Ruling, mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked on April 7 and received by 4 p.m. on April 13 to be counted.

Hand delivered ballots or ballots without a postmark must be returned to the polling place by 8 p.m. on April 7 to be counted.

If you have not received an absentee ballot and wish to vote, you must vote at your polling place on April 7.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision also did not alter the provision in Judge Conley’s amended order which prohibits the reporting of results until April 13. In order to ensure consistent compliance with that order, the number of ballots will be counted on Election Night but votes will not be counted until April 13.