What new moms of two wish they knew

Women expecting their first baby are used to being showered with advice, from grandmothers to well-meaning supermarket meddlers. But for the moms expecting their second bundle of joy – it’s usually an unhelpful “good luck, you’re going to have your hands full.”

A new nationwide survey reveals what new moms-of-two wish they’d known before baby number two made their arrival.

Rallie McAllister, MD, MPH, and co-author of the new book, The Mommy MD Guide to Feeding Your Baby Right, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to talk about the findings.

"It takes parents time to adjust and find a new sense of balance that works," Dr. McAllister said.

She said 84% of mothers surveyed felt a clear difference between baby number one and baby number two, with the number one challenge being splitting attention between those babies.

"The survey discovered that moms and dads have tricks up their sleeves this time. Most of them are calmer, more confident and more comfortable making decisions."

Lower cost options for baby number two were also a relief for most mothers surveyed.

"Diapers, wipes and infant formula. And that's really okay, because infant formula, for example, is required -- all of it -- to meet the same FDA standards and to provide complete nutrition for babies, but it can end up costing parents as much as $900 less per year," she explained.

You can find more information at storebrandforumla.com