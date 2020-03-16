What is “social distancing” and why are experts telling people to practice it?

You’ve probably been hearing the term “social distancing” as health officials and scientists work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The reason why schools are closed and events are cancelled is because communities are encouraging social distancing. UW-Health is breaking down the concept to help people understand why they say you should be doing it right now.

Social distancing is a strategy aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Experts at UW-Health says it’s a conscious effort to reduce contact between people.

“It includes things like trying to avoid large gatherings, avoiding crowds, if you’re in a meeting trying to make sure you’re maintaining that required distance from your co-workers,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, infectious disease doctor at UW Health.

She says reducing contact means reducing the risk of a mass amount of people contracting the virus at the same time, which experts say would overwhelm our nation’s healthcare system.

Dr. Safdar says if have to go out in public it’s important to maintain that six foot distance between yourself and others.

In a grocery store setting, if you must go she says try to go during times you expect the store to be less packed. “If theres a self check out going to that option would be another possibility,”’said Dr. Safdar.

Some local stores are now reminding customers to practice social distancing while shopping. Metcalfe’s Market posted signs around the store Monday telling customers to try to keep a good distance from others. Tim Metcalfe says they’re telling customers that’s about the distance of two shopping carts. He hopes people take the precautions seriously so everyone can safely get what they need.

Dr. Safdar says effectively practicing social distancing is a lifestyle change and will take a conscious effort to achieve.

Health officials stress that even those who aren’t experiencing symptoms or are not considered part of a “high-risk” group, should still take precautions and make lifestyle changes for the time being to ensure others aren’t put at risk.

