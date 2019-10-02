What should happen to the Wausau Center Mall?

On Tuesday night, the Wausau City Council approved a plan to sell the Wausau Center Mall to a local non-profit, and the new owners say they're looking for ideas.

We asked people what they thought about the mall today-- and they mostly used words like "sad" and "quiet." So we asked, what advice would you give the new owners?

"It would be nice to come and to find nice clothing stores, upscale, clothes for men and women," said Sheryl Waldner, a Park Falls resident.

"I just think it's kind of sad how it is now," said Johnny Madrigal, a Wausau Resident.

That's why Wausau Opportunity Zone Fund, a locally financed nonprofit, is buying the mall from its Miami-based owner, Rialto Capital.

"I found it unusual when I came to the mall, because it is very quiet, it almost doesn't seem like it really is a mall,” said Waldner.

Especially for people who drive hours to shop in Wausau. "I have to go to another big city to get what I need," said Waldner.

People we talked to want to see more stores here that you could find in Rib Mountain. "Then people don't have to travel as far, definitely, I think it would save people a lot of hassle,” said Wausau resident Johnny Madrigal.

Some think community spaces would draw more people in here. "The spaces could be used for local nonprofits and local businesses versus chain businesses," said Eric Verber, a resident of Rib Mountain.

A representative for the new owner says all options are on the table. The closing is expected to take place in early November.