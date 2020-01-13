What Ever Happened To...: Erin Davisson

Erin Davisson is retiring from the small screen this year. Calling it a career after decades behind the anchor desk.

It’s a career that might not have even started at all if not for another Wisconsin TV legend.

Erin Davisson has been delivering the news to Green Bay and the Fox Valley since 1988. After a brief stint at public radio, it was her only job after her first gig-- here at NewsChannel 7.

"It was just some of the best times. I had to be convinced to work in TV, I was working in radio,” Davisson.

That's right, Erin -- who's now been at it for more than 30-years, never planned to do this for a living.

The UW Stevens Point graduate was working as a reporter at WSPT radio.

"I really enjoyed radio a lot."

Until one day, the phone rang.

"Then I got a call out of the blue from Mark Zelich, wondering if I was interested in working for television,” she recalled.

And when Mark Zelich calls you say ‘yes’, right?

“I first said no,” she explained.

But then, curiosity got the best of her and Erin made the change from behind the mic to in front of the camera. And like every other person who worked for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame member, she learned her craft from the man they call “Z”.

“You can just learn so much from him. He's just such a wonderful leader, a mentor. He appreciates hard working people. He appreciates people who love to learn,” Davisson said.

Even after all these years, a story from back here still rings a bell. Or should we say, is a jackpot in Erin's mind. The state lottery was legalized during her time at NewsChannel 7.

“One of my jobs was to interview one of the first families to win a million dollars in the lottery. And my story was a followed them around the mall that day and the reaction from people to them being sudden millionaires was just wonderful."

After a few years in central and north central Wisconsin is was off to Green Bay. Then with a devastating health diagnosis…

“The doctors let me know my liver was failing and I needed a transplant.”

She had been living with and managing something called Wilson's disease, where copper builds up in the organs. But, eventually the condition won the battle and the transplant was needed. Her situation was so critical, she went to the top of the waiting list and was only there for four months before the successful procedure.

“If it hadn't been for the family who decided to say ‘yes’ to donation, I wouldn't be here today. And I just want to encourage anyone who can to say ‘yes’ to donation.

For more information on donating organs in Wisconsin, visit DonateLifeWisconsin.com

