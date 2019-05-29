Wet month of May delays farmers planting season

“We are just going to sit tight and hopefully by this weekend be able to get back out in the fields,” said Jacob Brey, owner of Brey Cycle Farm in Door County.

The wet May is keeping farmers out of their fields a lot longer than last year.

“Our hands are just pretty much tied because the fields are just too wet to go into. We’ve had over 4 inches of rain in the last three weeks,” said Brey.

While touring Brey’s dairy farm, many fields still had standing water.

“For example, this time last time we were finished with our corn planting and we were getting ready to harvest our first cutting of alfalfa, but with the cold May we have had, the first cutting is delayed about 10 days and we have a fourth of our corn acres planted,” said Brey.

Brey wants to plant 800 acres of corn this year, but he’s only got about 200 acres planted.

“This was a field planted 13 days ago with corn,” said Brey. “It’s one of our first to be planted and the corn still hasn’t emerged from the ground yet. That is because of cooler soil temperatures.”

Even Brey’s alfalfa is having a hard time growing.

“Where there is standing water, the alfalfa suffocates,” said Brey. “Those fields are water logged as well, so we will lose a little bit of quality on first cutting of alfalfa because as it grows longer and becomes more mature, we lose some of the protein value. But we are looking at the 9th of June to harvest hay, which is 10 days later than normal.”

Brey said some of his fields have a cover crop to soak up some of the moisture, but it still isn’t a 100 percent effective.

“This is a field where we have rye as a cover crop and there’s still standing water in this field,

said Brey. “This field is about 2 weeks away from being fit enough to plant.”

Brey said if their planting season is delayed, so too is the harvest season and that creates a whole new problem.

“Wet temperatures in October are more difficult for harvest,” said Brey.

However, it’s a problem they will have to deal with because not planting just isn’t an option.

“We are dairy farmers and have livestock, it’s not an option for us to leave the ground fallow,” said Brey. “We need the feed.”

So for Brey, he said it’s just better to wait it out.

“Losing a little bit of patience, but at the end of the day it’s best to wait until the fields are firm enough to go into so we don’t put more stress on our equipment and then also, to not harm the soil,” said Brey.

