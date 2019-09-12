Wet conditions have farmers worried about their crops

Ben Keller has seen sunnier days and, for the sake of his hemp crop, he’s hoping there are more in store in the near future.

“There’s a lot of issues with weather,” said Keller, who farms 55 acres with his brother Daniel near Dearbrook. “A lot of issues with excessive moisture.”

Last year, a majority of the Kellers’ hemp crop was lost due to wet weather. They’re hoping that this year won’t be a repeat.

“This year, we haven’t had any negative effects of excess moisture yet,” said Keller. “But, we’re getting to that point where we can start experiencing it.”

Like many farmers throughout the state, the Kellers have their fingers crossed for that sought-after sunny and 75 forecast that late summer is known for, even if it’s just for a couple of weeks. James Juedes is another farmer seeking dryer days, for the sake of his corn crop, and livestock.

“If you don’t get the corn in on time, it’s not good to feed the cows,” said Juedes. “They’re not going to milk on it, which is going to lead to less milk in the tank and less income for farmers.”

Juedes says the wet growing season left a lot of the ground with less nutrients for the corn to grow. Not only that, he says he needs a solid three weeks with little to no precipitation so that the ground will be firm enough to get his equipment in the fields to pick the crop. Regardless, he’s not giving up hope.

“Faith,” Juedes said. “Things are going to turn around, and just keep plotting along. You’ve got to trust in something.”

