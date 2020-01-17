Weston declares Snow Removal Emergency

The village of Weston is one of several municipalities to issues a snow emergency for this weekend as this winter storm makes its way through central and north central Wisconsin.

The decision was announced by Chief Clay Schulz with the Everest Metropolitan Police Department.

In a press release, it is noted that the snow emergency will be in place beginning Friday night at 10 p.m. and will be lifted Sunday, January 19th at 6 in the morning.

While the snow emergency is in place, no vehicle may be left parked, stopped or standing on public streets or alleyways. Any vehicle that is found parked, stopped or standing may be towed at the owner’s expense.

According to Dan Raczkowski, deputy director with the village of Weston’s public works department, it’s important that people keep their vehicles off of village streets.

“Please, try to work with our crews,” said Raczkowski. “Keep your vehicles off so that we can get the snow cleaned up and get everybody home and back to work, and out to watch the Packer game on Sunday.”

Raczkowski also offered tips for drivers who may come across plows while on the roadways this weekend.

“One thing we always ask people is be cognizant that, during these conditions, anytime plows are out, give them plenty of room,” advised Raczkowski. “They do end up stopping and backing up at times and when it’s snowing out they’re probably not going to see you. That goes for any trucks that are out on the road plowing snow or doing maintenance work, make sure you give them plenty of room and drive safe."

A full list of municipalities that have declared for snow emergencies can be found here.

