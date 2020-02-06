Weston company upcycles used wine, liquor bottles

When it comes to going green, you don't have to look much further than one Weston business name, to see what's at the heart of their mission.

The Green Glass Company repurposes used wine bottles to make new items like drinking glasses, candle holders and vases.

Owner Megan Lamovec explained some of the company's goals.

"We're hoping with this new recycling program, since we're sourcing different kinds of bottles, that we can create some unique fun and custom products, that Green Glass hasn't made before."

In October of 2018, Lamovec and her husband took over The Green Glass Company. It started in Weston in 1992.

But, with some fresh ideas, and new partnerships, they're looking to spread awareness of the brand, and recycling in general.

Co-owner of Sconni's Alehouse, Ben Swanson, explained why he thought working with the company was an easy collaboration.

"I figured, we're going through many, many cases of bottles a week, and it would be fun to try to get some of her glassware in here and support a local project like what they're doing."

Sconni's is one of several businesses partnering with The Green Glass Company to donate containers.

Swanson estimates that without counting beer bottles, they're handing over around 150 wine and liquor bottles to Green Glass every week.

"It fits two things that we're focused on here at Sconni's. We try and support local businesses wherever we can, but also we try and cut down on our waste here as much as we can as well," Swanson said.

According to Lamovec, "We're hoping that by establishing this local recycling program with some partners and hopefully expanding that program soon, that we can increase the number of upcycled bottle products and decrease the number of bottles going into landfills."

