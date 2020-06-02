Weston Aquatic Center could open later this month with new guidelines in place

The Village of Weston Board of Trustees has approved a plan to open the Weston Aquatic Center for the 2020 season.

According to an update on the village’s Facebook page, the opening plan includes procedures for cleaning the facility to reduce the risk of COVID transmission by following recommended guidelines.

An exact opening date has not been announced, but it could be later this month.

Other changes announced Monday night included the cancellation of swimming lessons. The village will also not sell season passes.