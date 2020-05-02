Weston Farmers Market opens for season with modifications

A day many have marked on their calendar, the first Saturday the Weston farmers market is open for business. This year, it opened with some modifications to reflect the times we're living in.

The Weston Farmers Market in Weston, Wisconsin, on May 2, 2020. (WSAW)

"We do have hand sanitizing stations throughout the market,” said Renee Hodell, a public relations official with the Village of Weston. “We also will be having signs out there that says to keep their social distancing. We've moved all of the picnic tables and all of the benches."

The dozen or so vendors there for opening day have changed how they normally operate too.

"We ask that people give each other space in the booth,” said Tyrena Brzezinski, owner of ZZ Ranch in Merrill. “We ask that the customers please don't touch the product unless you have permission to. If it's an item that you're going to be purchasing, you know often times you can just grab it."

It was a perfect day to open the season at the market. That was especially important for many of the vendors here, who haven't had the opportunity to sell their product in months because of the pandemic."

"Our last craft show was officially March 8th, and we've been off since,” said Jerry Odehnal, owner of Grandma Dotties Dips in Rhinelander. “So today was our first day to really get out, and be in the public eye, and be able to sell in this environment like this again."

Brzezinski said, "Being able to have an early season like this, definitely helps to get that capital in so I can get everything done on the farm that I need to do."

Because many vendors sell niche products, the farmers market provides a necessary outlet for them that grocery stores can't.

"This is an opportunity for us to get out and let everybody know where they can find us,” said Odehnal. “Because people want to get out and find us, and they can't find us anywhere."