Western Wis. superintendent charged with federal child sex crimes

A western Wisconsin district leader was arrested and is facing federal charges for child sex crimes.

Daniel Peggs, 32, is the current Altoona School District Superintendent. Altoona is in Eau Claire County.

According to United States Attorney Scott Blader, the conduct Peggs is charged with does not involve a student from the Altoona School District.

The indictment alleges that from October 2015 through May 2016, Peggs recruited a minor to engage in a commercial sex act. Court documents also state in December 2015, Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a photo or video.

Peggs was arrested Thursday in Altoona.

The charges against Peggs are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

A letter sent to Altoona School District families, obtained by WEAU-TV reads:

We have been informed by local police that this morning around 7:00 am, Superintendent Dan Peggs was arrested and was indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking and production of child pornography.

An investigation is taking place with federal and local law enforcement agencies. At this time we are unaware of any Altoona students being involved.

The Altoona School District administration is working with the school board to look at our next steps.

Student safety, as always, is our number one priority. We will continue to work with Chief Bakken and local law enforcement to be sure that students are safe.

Because this is a police matter, we are unable to comment further. We will continue to focus on the education and well being of our students and community. We realize this is a tremendous shock to the Altoona community. We appreciate your cooperation as we provide our best for our students.

All questions concerning the investigation by law enforcement should be directed to the Altoona Police Department.

We will continue to update you as to how the district will move forward. Questions regarding the operations of the school district of Altoona should be directed to Mr. Markgren.

