Create a sizzling stir-fry for fall

Asian Beef Stir-Fry

This recipe is sure to become a family favorite in your house. Top Sirloin Steak strips are stir fried with fresh vegetables and served with rice.

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless ( about 1 pound), cut 1 inch thick

4 cups assorted fresh vegetables, such as sugar snap peas, broccoli florets, bell pepper and carrot strips

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups hot cooked rice

2 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted peanuts (optional)

Cooking:

Cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips.

Combine vegetables and 3 tablespoons water in large nonstick skillet. Cover and cook over medium-high heat 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove and drain.

Heat same pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef and half of garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove. Repeat with remaining beef and garlic.

Return all beef and vegetables to pan. Add stir-fry sauce and crushed red pepper; heat through. Serve over rice. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired.

Mongolian Beef

It takes just 20 minutes to prepare this flavorful and satisfying Top Sirloin Steak stir-fry.

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup oyster sauce

2 tablespooons sugar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

2 cups bamboo shoots, edamame, baby corn, or water chestnuts

2 cups hot cooked rice

Cooking:

Cut beef steak in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/8-inch strips. Toss beef with garlic and red pepper.

Heat non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Remove from skillet.

Add garlic, green onions, oyster sauce, sugar and ginger to same skillet; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce is hot. Return beef to skillet. Add bamboo shoots; cook and stir until bamboo shoots are hot. Serve over rice.