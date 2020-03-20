Weinbrenner Shoe Company / Thorogood Shoes to close until April 6

A spokeswoman for Weinbrenner Shoe Company / Thorogood Shoes says both the corporate office and manufacturing facilities in Merrill and Marshfield will close until April 6.

Employee health was cited as the reason.

“I’m saddened each day as I watch the impact COVID-19 is having on our communities. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. The decision to temporarily suspend operations was not taken lightly. We will work with government and health officials to safely bring our employees back to work.” stated Jeff Burns, President of Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. in the release.

The closure is said to be immediate.

