Weather allows farmers to harvest left over crops

For many farmers, 2019’s harsh harvest season has carried over into 2020, with some taking advantage of the warmer, dry weather to get their remaining crops off the field.

The weather was not favorable for farmers in 2019, forcing many to make the difficult decision to leave their crops on their fields for the winter months. Jordan Weden, owner of Jordan Weden Farms LLC, decided to combine in early January instead.

“Weather damage, animal damage and what not, we try to capture as much revenue as possible with our crop,” said Weden during a quick break in one of his fields in Portage County. “Take a little more risk off the table is all.”

While Weden says the odds of making much of a profit are slim to none, getting the corn off the fields in January will help them get a jump start on the 2020 season.

“As everybody knows, in agriculture there really isn’t a whole lot of money to be made,” said Weden. “I guess we’re trying to put enough money back in the bank to pay the bills and start over fresh again.”

According to Weden, the wet weather of 2019 pushed back the whole season around a month, saying that it is uncharacteristic to be combining in early January.

“Maybe one out of every ten years,” explained Weden. “We like to be done around the first or second week of December.”

He and his employees, along with other farmers in central Wisconsin, are using this break from Mother Nature as a way to stay positive and look forward to the new year.

“As a farmer, we all have to be optimistic,” said Weden. “If we thought the worst of everything, we would never get anything done. We take advantage of the weather when we can, and do the best with what Mother Nature will allow.”

