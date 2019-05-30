Weather Authority: Upper 70's and low 80's today

Sunshine will be strong today with temperatures shooting to the upper 70's and low 80's. With all of the added warmth we will be seeing some cloud coverage developing late in the day and eventually a few showers and storms could pop up after the sun sets tonight. If you do see a shower overnight, it will be a quick moving storm. Tomorrow most areas will sit in the low 80's again but there is a better chance to see some afternoon storm development. The chance to see a shower or thunderstorm will continue through the nighttime hours and one or two lighter showers could even linger into the early morning hours on Saturday, but it will not be lasting long. Saturday afternoon we will see temperatures stalling in the upper 60's and low 70's after the rain passes through the night before. Our average high temperatures are in the low 70's right now, so even though it is cooling for the weekend, we will be sitting right around our average highs.