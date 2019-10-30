Weather Authority: Your Halloween forecast

Earlier in the week, there was a chance we could see snow on Thursday, but that chance is rapidly diminishing. Today we will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies, as temperatures stay well below average. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. This is around 10-15 degrees below the average high we should be reaching. We are looking to stay dry today however. For Halloween, the snow chance is still around for some areas in the state, but it will generally be the southern part of the state and southeast Wisconsin. Snowfall totals around Madison are still iffy with a few inches possible. Locally, most areas will not see snow, and some sunshine is expected to poke out throughout the day. There is a chance for a few flurries and lighter snow showers southeast of Stevens Point, but that should bring minimal impacts to the area. Most of us will not be impacted by any snow during trick-or-treat hours, but there will be chilly temperatures. Halloween will only see high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This means after the sun sets and the trick-or-treaters are out, temperatures will end up falling to the low 30s and upper 20s. It would be wise to add some layers to your costume this year, as the colder than average temperatures will be the main factor we will have to deal with this year.