Weather Authority: Your 4th of July forecast

Showers and storms are possible today but it will not be a complete washout of a day. The latest models are indicating most of the showers and storms will hold off until the afternoon hours. There is a small chance to see an isolated shower or storm this morning but it will be brief if you do see one. The best chance we have to see storms will be after noon, and before 8PM. Get your grilling and outdoor activities done early on in the day, as you might not be able to get out much later in the day. With most of the showers and storms leaving around sunset and shortly after, it is a toss-up to see if firework shows will still go on. There have been a few communities that have postponed fireworks shows already citing bad weather, but if it dries out fast enough, it could still be possible in many communities. Temperatures will still reach the low 80s for many communities so chilly temperatures will not be much of an issue today. The high humidity looks to stick around through Friday, but it is shaping up to be an extraordinary weekend coming up.