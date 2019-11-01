Weather Authority: Winter chill continues

Welcome to November! After wrapping up Halloween with the coldest highs on record in many locations. there will not be much of warm-up for today. Clouds will be common with a chance of scattered snow showers. Accumulations of a dusting to half-inch is possible. Roads could be wet or slippery at times in some locations. Highs in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight and not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. This weekend will continue the trend of considerable cloudiness with chance of snow showers or flurries each day. A breezy Saturday as well. Highs on Saturday in the mid 30s, while the upper 30s on Sunday. Mostly cloudy Monday and once again a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Some sunshine returns on Tuesday, but it is still chilly. Highs struggle into the low 30s. Light snow is possible Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy and still colder than usual for early November Thursday and next Friday. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.