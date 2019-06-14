Weather Authority: Wet weekend ahead

Showers are beginning to make their way into the area this morning. We will be seeing overcast skies today with the good chance of seeing showers and possibly a few storms developing. Storms could end up popping up this afternoon, and some of them could be strong. It will be a breezy Friday with gusts up to 30mph, but we could see stronger wind speeds in storms if they do become strong in some spots. The chance for showers lingers in the overnight hours tonight and for Saturday as well. Temperatures over this stretch will remain around 5-10 degrees below our average high temperature of about 76 degrees. We will be sitting in the mid to upper 60's for the weekend ahead. Some of the showers could linger into the morning hours of Sunday, but there is a chance we could be clearing things out in the afternoon hours bringing some sunshine back into the mix. Next week we look to warm temperatures back to near average.