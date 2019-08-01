Weather Authority: Weekend shower and storm chances?

Another gorgeous day for today. Great weather to get outside and enjoy the fairs and activities happening around the area. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with plentiful sunshine. Just like yesterday, we will see a ton of sunshine and low humidity. The dew points will slowly rise throughout much of the day, so we are not expecting a muggy afternoon, but you may feel the building humidity as we travel into Friday. Friday afternoon we will be seeing a small chance for afternoon showers and storms, but many communities will likely stay dry throughout. The best chance to see showers and storms will be in the northwoods, but it will not be a rainout. Saturday we have a similar chance to see showers and storms to finish off the day, but most of the day will stay dry, and some areas could even stay dry throughout Saturday as well. The good news is, even with shower and storm chances, we do not currently have a severe threat.