Weather Authority: Warming up starting today

Temperatures look to rise above average over the next week. The last few days have been well below average, even by around 10 degrees or so. Today we will see slightly warmer temperatures as the winds shift from the SW today. Plentiful sunshine will also help with the slightly warmer temperatures as mid 70s are expected today. We will see partly cloudy skies near the end of the day, and there is a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. If you do see a shower, it will likely be short-lived. Tomorrow there is a better chance to see showers and storms. No severe weather is expected at the moment, and it looks like we are expecting some morning showers and storms that could linger into the afternoon hours. Once that moves out, we look to stay dry before some more showers and storms end up rolling through late Saturday night into Sunday morning. By next week we will see temperatures climbing back into the low 80s, which now is a few degrees above average. Summer is holding on as long as it can!