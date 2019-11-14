Weather Authority: Warming trend begins

The warming trend kicks into place today after a brutally cold start to the month of November. With sunshine returning today, we will see temperatures jumping into the upper 20s and low 30s. This is still around 10 degrees below the average temperature, but it will feel much warmer outside. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies to move in overnight, but that will actually help our case for the warmup. The overnight cloud coverage means warmer temperatures will stick throughout the nighttime hours. This will make it easier to warm up into the mid 30s by Friday afternoon with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected. Temps look to remain in the mid to upper 30s for much of next week, but there is a weak snow chance along the way. It looks like Saturday night into Sunday morning we could see a few flurries and light snow showers. Most models are showing less than a half an inch right now, but if it ends up changing course, we will update you right here.