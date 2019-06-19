Weather Authority: Warmer temps not too far away

With the first day of summer heading our way Friday, we are all waiting for warmer temperatures. The good news is, we are not too far away. Temperatures will stick in the low to mid 70's for much of the rest of the week, but by the weekend, we jump to the mid to upper 70's and look to stay there for quite some time. The 8-14 day outlook shows above average temperatures for our area, and at this time of the year, that means upper 70's and low 80's will be common in that time. Today we are looking at a partly to mostly cloudy day. A few isolated showers could pop up, but most areas will remain dry throughout today. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the low 70s today. Tomorrow we jump back to the mid 70's with partly to mostly cloudy skies again. This weekend is when we look to really warm things up, but that will also bring rain chances along with it, so unfortunately it looks like we could have another wet weekend ahead.