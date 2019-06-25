Weather Authority: Warmer temperatures move in today

Temperatures are on the rise today, and sunshine will be back out for most areas. We are expecting a mostly sunny day for most spots, and that is going to heat up our temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s today. We are expecting to see the warmer conditions last through at least the next 7 days or so. The warmth will bring a chance this afternoon to see a few pop up showers and maybe a storm as well. Most of the shower activity will be held in parts of the northwoods today, but there is a chance for central Wisconsin to see one or two showers or storms moving through. There is a small potential to see some of these storms become pretty powerful. If we do see a stronger storm, the main threat will be strong winds and large hail as well. Tomorrow we are looking at another mostly sunny day with less of a chance to see those PM storms popping up, but the storm chances and humidity returns Thursday.