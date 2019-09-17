Weather Authority: Warm pattern continues

The warm and dry pattern continues through today. We will see mostly cloudy skies early this morning, but that will slowly transition to a partly cloudy afternoon. The warmth is still sticking around, so we are expecting afternoon temperatures to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. To put this in perspective, we should be reaching a high temperatures of 67 degrees this time of the year. Tomorrow will be another warm one with upper 70s, but there will be significantly more cloud coverage. There will be a line of showers and storms that try to make their way into the area tomorrow, but most models have this breaking up before it arrives. We may see an isolated shower from this, but most of us look to stay dry throughout the daytime hours. Another line of showers and storms will likely develop tomorrow night and that has a better chance to move through as of right now. There is no severe chance tomorrow right now, and after the quick line of storms overnight moves through, we look to remain dry again.