Weather Authority: Warm, less humid, isolated showers

Although it hasn't been the perfect July 4th holiday weekend to this point, the weather to round it out will be pretty good. Sunshine for today, along with some clouds, continue warm, but a little less humid. An isolated shower or two could develop after 3 PM, with lingering chances into this evening. Highs today in the low 80s.

Mostly clear and tranquil tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. More sun than clouds on Monday and once again a few degrees warmer as highs climb into the mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with afternoon chances of showers or a storm. Highs in the mid 80s. The storm risk continues Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s. A fair amount of sun for Thursday with a high in the low 80s. Some sun Friday with a risk of showers or a storm. High in the mid 80s.