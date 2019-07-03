Weather Authority: Warm and muggy, but staying dry today

With plenty of sunshine expected today, temperatures will shoot up to the mid to upper 80s. This will be around 5-10 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of the year. We could see a bit of cloud development in the afternoon but we could see up to just partly cloudy skies. There is not much of a rain chance today, but tomorrow we could see a few more showers and storms move through for the 4th of July. The 4th is not looking like a washout by any means. The morning hours look to stay dry with building cloud coverage. A great time to get your grilling done. The showers and storms look to move through quickly in the afternoon hours. Once they pass through, most areas will clear out around sunset or shortly after. This should allow most fireworks shows to still go on as planned. Although we have the rain chance for the 4th, most of the day still looks pretty nice with temperatures hitting the low 80s.