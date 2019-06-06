Weather Authority: Upper 70's and low 80's today

Temperatures warm up to a similar point as yesterday. We are expecting upper 70's and low 80's across the state. AM fog is developing this morning, and at a few points this morning there may be some dense fog in the area. Make sure to use low beam headlights and drive slow if you are seeing dense fog. Once that mixes out, we will end up seeing mostly sunny skies for much of the remainder of the day with just a few clouds here and there. Temperatures drop to the mid 50's tonight, and with more sunshine expected tomorrow, we will see temperatures jump right back into the low 80's. The dry streak still looks like it will be lasting through Saturday, as rain and storm chances return for Sunday.