Weather Authority: Unsettled end to weekend

This first Saturday of Summer has been about as good as it can get weather-wise with a fair amount of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s.

Increasing clouds tonight with a risk of showers and storms toward daybreak. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with opportunities of showers and storms in the morning, a break, then additional chances of unsettled weather later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms remain possible Sunday night and again on Monday. Daytime temps Monday peaking in the mid 70s. Early storms in the north Tuesday, otherwise clouds giving way to some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is partly cloudy with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday, a bit more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid Friday with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny next Saturday with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s.