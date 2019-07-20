Weather Authority: Two confirmed tornadoes in the Northwoods Friday Night

More tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service impacting the Northwoods. On Friday evening, two tornadoes were found to have quickly moved through parts of Lincoln and Onieda Counties.

The first touched down around 7 PM near Tripoli in northern Lincoln County, along Highway 8, which straddles the Lincoln/Oneida County border. The tornado, rated as an EF0 with estimated winds of 60 to 80 mph, traveled for about 10 miles to the east, lifting near the town of Bradley.

Not long after at 7:45 PM, another tornado was confirmed to have taken place in southern Oneida County just to the west of Pelican Lake. There was not any additional information on the track of the tornado or type of damage produced. However, there were numerous reports of wind damage to trees in the area. This tornado was an EF1 with estimated winds of 86 to 110 mph.

So far there have been 3 tornadoes which occurred in North Central Wisconsin on Friday evening with a line of severe storms that pushed across Northwoods as well as parts of Central Wisconsin as far south as Highway 10. Additional storm surveys are possible in the days ahead, and the number of confirmed tornadoes from Friday evening and Saturday morning may increase.

To date there have been 9 tornadoes this year in the Badger State. The average for a season is 23. July is historically the second most active month for tornadoes in Wisconsin.