Weather Authority: Tranquil night, more wet weather Saturday

Partly cloudy this evening, which means good conditions for high school football games and well as if you are hitting the town. Some clouds work in later tonight with patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Lots of clouds, breezy, and humid on Saturday. Off and on showers are expected for much of the day along with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Additional showers and storms are expected Saturday night and could linger into early Sunday morning.

Clouds will gradually break for some sun on Sunday. Noticeably less humid with highs close to 70. Autumn officially gets underway on Monday at 2:53 AM, and it will be a pleasant fall day with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the low 70s. Variably cloudy Wednesday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. More clouds than sun on Friday with a risk of afternoon showers or storms. Highs near 70.