Weather Authority: Times of showers & storms, risk of flooding rainfall

Unsettled weather is the story for the first half of the week across North Central Wisconsin. Showers this morning will lift out of the region by midday, with considerable cloudiness sticking around for the rest of the afternoon. Outside of a spotty shower or sprinkle, it should be dry. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A warm front will shift northeast through the region tonight, ushering in another round of showers and storms. Downpours, gusty winds, and occasional lightning will be the main issues. Temperatures tonight steady or slowly rising through the 50s into the low 60s.

Morning showers or storms in the north on Monday, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and more humid. This is likely the last time it is going to feel anything like summer across the region. A chance late in the day or more likely during the evening of showers and storms as a cold front inches closer to the area. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. Highs on Monday in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday is going to be a washout. Periods of rain with a few scattered storms possible. The rain could be heavy at times, continuing into Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The potential exists for rainfall of 1 to 3 inches during this time frame, which could lead to localized flooding.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with scattered showers. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Still more clouds than breaks of sun on Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy Friday and next Saturday with a risk of frost in spots Friday morning. Highs Friday in the upper 50s, rising to the mid 60s on Saturday. Mostly cloudy next Sunday with showers and a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 50s.