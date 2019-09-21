Weather Authority: Times of showers & storms

Although you will not need the umbrella constantly this weekend, it may come in handy at times. Clouds will be common for the rest of the day with off and on showers. An isolated storm is possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Mainly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and a chance of storms. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers in the morning, while better odds of showers and a risk of storms for the afternoon in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the upper 60s. Autumn officially gets underway Monday and it will be a picture perfect day. A fair amount of sunshine with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 60s. Warmer Tuesday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night as a front pushes by the region. Wednesday is partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers are expected in the north. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy and cool on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds are back on Friday with afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the upper 60s. The wet weather lingers into Friday night. Saturday is variably cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.