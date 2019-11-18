Weather Authority: Temperatures near average this week

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer this week with mid to upper 30s and low 40s returning to the mix. Today we will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising to the mid 30s. With the light precipitation we saw yesterday, there may be a few slick spots on the roads this morning. Temperatures are near the freezing mark to start this morning, so that could lead to some re-freezing on untreated roadways. There are a few small chances for precipitation over the next few days with the first round potentially moving through tonight. The latest models this morning are indicating that we could see a dusting or up to a half of an inch for some areas by tomorrow morning. It won't be much, and many areas look to stay dry. The spots that do see the snow can expect slippery road conditions tomorrow. The biggest chance for precipitation we have is Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With temperatures in the upper 30s, this is looking like a mostly rain event with some light snow showers mixing in up north.