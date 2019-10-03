Weather Authority: Sunshine returns tomorrow

Most of the showers have cleared out this morning, but we still have a few showers in the northwoods. This will eventually move out, but we could still see a few isolated showers north of I29 this afternoon. We saw some more rain last night, but rainfall totals were around a quarter of an inch in central WI, with the northwoods racking up an additional half an inch or so. This did not bring any flooding, and with less rain expected again today, we should not see any flooding. Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the mid 30s for many areas. This may lead to patchy frost to form, especially in the northwoods. Central WI could still see some patchy frost as well. Cover up sensitive plants tonight before you go to bed tonight to protect them from the frost. Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow, and we will have some more showers on Saturday. Sunday marks the beginning of a dry stretch that lasts through at least Wednesday.