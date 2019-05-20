Weather Authority: Increasing clouds on Tuesday

Dry weather is expected on Tuesday. Showers return to the forecast on Wednesday and early Thursday. Temperatures continue to climb this week, and by the time we reach Thursday and Friday, we will be seeing potentially mid 70's for most of us. There are still a few shower chances, but they look less potent than the rain we saw over the weekend. Most of our models show that by the end of the week, some spots could see up to a half an inch or so. That is not nearing the 2+ inches many spots saw with the steady weekend rain. The weekend rain also caused some flooding issues, as a river flood warning was issued this morning for Wausau, with minor flooding occurring along the Wisconsin River.