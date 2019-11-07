Weather Authority: Temps nearly 20 below average today

Temperatures are the big story of the day today, and for much of the next few weeks as well below average temperatures look to stick around. Our average highs are around 20 degrees above what we will see today. Temperatures this morning started in the mid to low teens for most, and we will only reach low to mid 20s by this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine for most, with some added cloud coverage in the northwoods. Unfortunately this will not do much to warm us up with a NW light breeze also capping temperatures. We will slightly warm up tomorrow with more cloud coverage moving back into the area, especially in the afternoon hours. The next chance we have for snow looks to be a light chance Saturday, or Saturday night. The latest models are showing around a half an inch or so, with many models keeping us dry. This will be another low-impact event, but if that does change we will let you know as soon as we do.