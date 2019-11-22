Weather Authority: Sunshine returns today!

Yesterday brought plenty of cloud coverage, rain and even light snow in the northwoods. Today, we are turning the tides as sunshine returns in full force. Areas that saw snow in the northwoods yesterday could have a few slick spots on the roadways from re-freezing overnight. Central WI generally had enough time to dry things out yesterday afternoon, so there is limited to no ice in the area. The cold front on the back end of the system yesterday did cool us down overnight, and we will see slightly chillier temperatures today. Most will see low to mid 30s. This weekend looks like a great one with a bit more cloud coverage every day through the weekend, but plenty of sunshine should still be out for a good portion of the weekend. Temperatures warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s as well. The next chance for snow looks to be next Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some models are keeping us dry right now, but there is a chance to see some snowfall, as one model is still showing light to moderate snow showers moving through the area. This will continue to change, so make sure you stay tuned for the latest.