Weather Authority: Sunshine returns today!

A nice and dry Friday that we have all been waiting for is finally here. Some cloud coverage this morning will break for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We will be staying dry today, with a minimal breeze, but temperatures will still not recover to average temperatures. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s, which is below average for this time of the year. Try to get any yard work that needs to get done out of the way today. Rain returns throughout much of the day on Saturday, and the ground may still be damp on Sunday, although we will dry things out in the sky. Although we have a chance to see showers much of the day on Saturday, it will only stack up to a half an inch of rain or so. This will likely not lead to flooding, but it could mean Saturday might be a bit of a washout with the chilly showers off and on throughout the day. Dry conditions return on Sunday, and we have a nice dry streak to start out next week through Thursday.