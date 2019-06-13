Weather Authority: Sunshine replaced by showers to end week

Make the of most of the sunshine while it lasts. Mostly sunny and breezy for the rest of today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clear for most of tonight, with clouds increasing toward morning. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Friday features plenty of clouds with times of showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. More showers and a chance of storms Friday night. Saturday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Father's Day features more clouds than sun with a chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the low 70s.

Some sunshine for the start of the new work week on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy by Wednesday with afternoon readings in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms possible by next Thursday with temps peaking in the low 70s.