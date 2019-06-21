Weather Authority: Summer storms this weekend

A great Friday is upon us today. We are expecting temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day. We could see partly cloudy skies at times but most areas will be staying dry yet again today. A very small chance for an isolated shower in the northwoods, but like earlier this week, we will not see much action in the afternoon. Good news for Saturday, it looks like most areas will stay dry throughout the day. We are looking at a small chance to see an afternoon shower, but it should shape up to be a pretty nice day. Plenty of sunshine will come out Saturday morning, but afternoon cloud coverage will eventually slide through. Sunday is when we really ramp up the rain chances, and that will continue through Monday as well. Tuesday we will start drying things out, but that is also when the much-anticipated warmer temperatures finally move in.