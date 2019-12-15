Weather Authority: Stuck in the freezer through mid-week

We have reached the middle of December and if you had taken the odds for at least a foot of snow to be sitting on the ground in Wausau, along with the first round of sub-zero temperatures to have already taken place, then you won the jackpot. Winter is in full effect and won't be going away anytime soon. Sunshine for today and rather chilly with highs in the mid to upper 10s.

Increasing clouds tonight with temps steady in the single digits above zero. A mix of clouds and some sunshine to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the upper teens. A little colder on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid teens. The coldest morning will be on Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the single digits to the teens below zero, while wind chill values could be in the -20s. Sun fading behind clouds on Wednesday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid teens. Milder on Thursday with some sun, highs close to 30. There is a chance of light snow on Friday, highs in the mid 20s. Next weekend starts out chilly with highs on Saturday in the low to mid 20s but it could turn milder by Sunday with daytime temps rising into the mid 30s.