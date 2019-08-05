Weather Authority: Strong to severe storms possible today

Showers and storms look to develop today and some of them will likely be strong to severe. This morning most of us will stay dry, but it looks like a shower or storm could develop in the northwoods. Around the noon hour, we will see a few spotty showers and storms move through ahead of the cold front. This will likely be sub-severe, but there is still a chance to see stronger cells at this time. The latest models are showing us the strongest showers and storms will likely move through in the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest line of storms appears like it will be tracking into our area between around 12-5PM today. They will end up leaving us in the late evening and early nighttime hours, but some of the storms could be damaging this afternoon. The main threat will be torrential downpours and strong winds. There is not much of a chance to see large hail or tornadoes, but we are not ruling them out, especially in western Wisconsin. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather in west-central Wisconsin, but the risk does drop to a 'slight' risk for most of our communities for this afternoon. Stay weather aware this afternoon, and stay tuned to WSAW for all the latest information on the storms.