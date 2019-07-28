Weather Authority: Strong to severe storms possible late PM

Although it was a quiet start to the day across North Central Wisconsin with a fair amount of sunshine, changes are on the way as the day wears on. Clouds increasing this afternoon in advance of a warm front. Scattered showers and storms are expected after 4 PM. Some storms could be strong to severe with downpours, strong gusty winds, and isolated risk of hail. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with more rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall of a half-inch to one inch is possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Clouds breaking for some sunshine and breezy on Monday. Highs in the mid 70s. A fine stretch of weather is on the way for the first days of the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. More sun than clouds Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs rising into the upper 70s Wednesday, low 80s Thursday, and low to mid 80s Friday. The next opportunity for showers and storms holds off until next weekend. Highs next Saturday in the mid 80s, while the mid to upper 70s Sunday.