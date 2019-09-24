Weather Authority: Strong storms possible tonight

The daytime hours will likely stay dry today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Temperatures will jump to the low to mid 70s this afternoon with a southerly breeze driving up temperatures. We will see building cloud coverage, especially later in the day. This will eventually lead to showers and storms later tonight. There are still a few questions with storm timing. Most models are holding off the showers and storms until around 10PM, while some are starting to latch onto a trend of earlier storms popping up around 6-8PM. We will continue to monitor this throughout the day and nighttime hours. We have a 'slight' risk according to the Storm Prediction Center to see severe storms tonight. The main threat will be large hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado as well. If the storms come together and bow out, we could also see the potential for strong gusty winds. This will likely be cleared out by tomorrow morning, so this should not affect the bus stop or your commute tomorrow morning.